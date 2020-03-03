PM Narendra Modi at BJP Parliamentary Meeting: 'There Must be Peace, Unity, Harmony...Nation is Supreme'

PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board meeting earlier on Tuesday, shortly before the Parliament session was scheduled to begin. At the meeting, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, the PM called upon his party lawmakers to ensure peace, unity and harmony. He also underlined that the national interest is supreme for the BJP-led government. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 46 as More People Injured in North East Delhi Succumb to Injuries.

Modi also stressed during the meeting that his government's motto continues to remain "vikas (development)". For development, however, a peaceful environment is conducive, he added. The meeting was attended by top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani, Union MoS Jitendra Singh and party chief JP Nadda.

"Prime Minister Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today said that we are here for the national interest. PM Modi also said that the nation is supreme, and that development is our mantra," Joshi said.

"Prime Minister Modi said that for development, there must be peace, unity and harmony. He also said that even today there are some parties that keep party interest above national interest," the Minister further added.

Update by ANI

Modi's remarks come in backdrop of the communal clashes in Delhi that claimed 46 lives and left over 300 injured. The Opposition parties have been attacking the government over the last two days in the Parliament, as they pinned blame on the BJP for the "communal conflagration". A total of 23 adjournment notices were given to the Lok Sabha, seeking debate on the fatal clashes in the national capital.

The ruling BJP has also accused the Congress and allies of attempting to further stoke communal tensions through their actions in the Parliament. "There are politicians from the opposition who create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. All culprits behind the violence will be punished. We are ready for every debate in Parliament. Peace and harmony is our priority," said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.