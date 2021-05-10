New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as a new Chief Minister of Assam and other Ministers, wishing the new team will add momentum to the development journey of the hilly state. "Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfill aspirations of the people," Modi tweeted.

Modi also praised the contribution of incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in another tweet, saying "My valued colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense".

Sarma took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam along with 13 members of his cabinet on Monday after he was elected unanimously by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday. Sarma, who was instrumental in BJP's stride in the Northeast, was administered the oath of office by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, in the presence of BJP National President J.P. Nadda and other leaders.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly on May 2, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

