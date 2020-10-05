New Delhi, October 5: Congress party claimed that Rahul Gandhi's Facebook page recorded over 40 percent more engagements than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a Hindustan Times report, the period taken into account was from September 25 to October 2.

The party’s assessment is based on data mined from Facebook analytics. It shows 13.9 million engagements with Gandhi’s posts during this period. The engagements include comments, likes, and shares. The four other pages monitored during this time as part of the exercise include that of PM Narendra Modi, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the Congress, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Hathras Gangrape: Rahul Gandhi Arrested Under Section 188, Alleges UP Police Lathicharged Him (Watch Videos).

Modi, who is among the top five most followed world leaders on social media, has 45.9 million followers compared to Gandhi’s 3.5 million on Facebook. The party further mentioned that BJP’s official page with 16 million followers had responses from 2.3 million people, compared to Congress’s 3.6 million.

Last week Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on their way to meet the kin of Hathras deceased victim was stopped. Rahul Gandhi was also arrested under Section 188. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were marching on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after their convoy was stopped on its way to Hathras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).