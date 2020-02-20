Rajasthan Civic Bypoll Results 2020: BJP Wins 22 Out of 30 Wards in Nagar Palika, Nagar Parishad By-Elections

BJP party flags (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a victory in the civic bypolls held in three districts of Rajasthan. The by-elections, conducted in 30 wards of nagar palika and nagar parishad in Shri Ganganagar, Nagaur and Jhalawar districts, led to a BJP victory in 22 out of the 30 seats. The Congress ended up suffering a rout, despite being the incumbent ruling party in the state.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje lauded the elected nominees of her party. She also described the civic bypoll results as an expression of people's angst against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. Rajasthan BJP Presents ‘Charge Sheet’ Against CM Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Govt.

See Vasundhara Raje's Tweet

राजस्थान में नगर पालिका और नगर परिषद में हुए उपचुनाव में @BJP4Rajasthan की प्रचंड विजय पर सभी प्रत्याशियों व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। इन चुनाव परिणामों से साबित हो चुका है कि प्रदेश की जनता का कांग्रेस के कुशासन से अब मोहभंग हो चुका है। आभार राजस्थान ! — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 20, 2020

The BJP, after being ousted from power in Rajasthan in December 2018, marked a resurgence with a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The party had won all 25 constituencies in the state in the general elections -- which saw the BJP winning a back-to-back full majority victory in the parliamentary polls.