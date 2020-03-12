Rajinikanth Rules Himself Out of Race For Tamil Nadu CM, Says 'Never Thought of Chief Minister's Post, But Want Change in Politics'

Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, March 12: Rajinikanth on Thursday ruled himself out of the race for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's post, but insisted that there is a need to bring change in politics. Addressing a press conference at the Leela Palace hotel in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that he never thought of becoming a chief minister, but only wanted a change in politics. He stated that the death of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi had created a vacuum in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth Says He Will Do Whatever Possible to Bring Peace.

Speaking at the press conference, the actor said, “here were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa, and one was Kalaignar. People voted for them, but now there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change.” Rajnikanth added that the change in politics should happen immediately. He said, “If change in politics and government does not happen now, it will never happen.” Rajinikanth Isn’t ‘Personally Satisfied’ With One Undisclosed Issue After Recent Meeting with His Party Secretaries.

Rajinikanth's Statement:

Rajinikanth in Chennai: There were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa and one was Kalaignar. People voted for them but now there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change. pic.twitter.com/7cJOhQgZMY — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

The superstar once again stalled the announcement regarding the launch of his political. However, he said that 60-65 per cent of his party's candidate for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls would be in the age group of 45-50. The remaining seats will go to "good people" in other parties, professionals, judges, and former IAS officers. Rajini also stated that he was not into politics for power.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021. The actor said at that time that his entry into politics was a "compulsion of time" since the country's politics had gone wrong. Rajinikanth has been vocal on several issues after his announcement in 2017 to float a political party.

