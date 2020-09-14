New Delhi, September 14: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Keshava Rao on Monday said that his party will abstain from voting during Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election to be held on the first day of monsoon session of Parliament.

"TRS will abstain from voting during Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election," TRS MP K Keshava Rao told ANI. JDU MP Harivansh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Manoj Jha in the poll. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended in April. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Upper House of Parliament Elects Deputy Chair.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and the NDA candidate, Harivansh, is expected to win without any hurdle as parties like YSR, AIADMK also are likely to support the NDA candidate.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today.This is the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.All safety measures have been put in place to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid coronavirus.