Remember Bihar Special Package? Tej Pratap Yadav Jabs PM Modi Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Stimulus to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

File Image of Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo Credit:s Twitter/@ANI)

Patna, May 12: Former Bihar Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he announced an economic package of Rs 20 Lakh crore for rejuvenating the Indian economy ravaged due to COVID-19. Tej Pratap Yadav reminded the Prime Minister about Bihar Package which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to the people of the state before 2015 assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

In a tweet, the former Bihar minister asked the Prime Minister to clear old dues first. Yadav also shared an old post of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in which it promised to give Rs 1,25,000 crore to the state. The BJP lost the 2015 elections as the opposition, including, the Congress, The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata dal United (JDU) fought the elections together. Tej Pratap Yadav is Back! Lalu Prasad Yadav's Elder Son Dresses Up as Lord Shiva, Offers Prayers at Temple.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Tweet:

Yadav was included in the cabinet by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He was given charge of health and environment ministry. However, in July 2017, the JDU broke the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined hands with the BJP. Kumar retained the chief minister’s post, while BJP leader Sushil Modi was appointed as his deputy. Meanwhile, the assembly elections are scheduled to take place in November this year.