Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig at Narendra Modi Over Donald Trump's 'Retaliation' Threat, Shares Old Video of PM Saying 'No Country Can Pressurise India'

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a diag at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump's threat to retaliate in case India did not supply a drug requested for by America to fight coronavirus. Shashi Tharoor shared an old video of Narendra Modi in which he can be heard saying that "No country can pressurise India. On the contrary, India can create pressure on the entire world". Shashi Tharoor Welcomes Salary-Cut For MPs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Questions Suspension of MPLADS For Two Years.

"And as always, PM Modi finds no friend in ex CM Modi! (sic)" Tharoor tweeted while sharing the video. His tweet was in the context of India opening export of hydroxychloroquine after Donald Trump said that the US could "retaliate" if India did not release the drug that he termed "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19. On Saturday, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the country manufactures in large quantities. Shashi Tharoor Hits Out at News Channels For 'Giving Religious Identity to Coronavirus' Over Nizamuddin Markaz Issue.

Shashi Tharoor Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi:

And as always, PM Modi finds no friend in ex CM Modi! https://t.co/594XPMAaog — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2020

Reacting to India's move, Trump on Monday had said: "I don't like that decision, I didn't hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, we had a very good talk and we'll see whether or not that's his...For many years, they've been taken advantage of the US on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He'd have to tell me that."

"I spoke to him (Narendra Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be ok. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be," Trump had added. Later, reports emerged that India has lifted the partial ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine. New Delhi maintained that the ban was lifted in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic.