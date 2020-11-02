Patna, November 2: The Sugauli Vidhan Sabha seat is going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Polling in Sugauli assembly constituency and 77 other constituencies will be held on November 7. The results of the Bihar assembly elections will be declared on November 10. A total of 15 candidates are contesting polls from Sugauli. The main electoral fight is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Raxaul Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The current MLA from Sugauli is Ramchandra Sahni of the BJP. Sahni is contesting polls as the candidate of VIP, which is a part of the BJP-JDU alliance. The RJD has fielded Shashi Bhushan Singh. For seats going to polls in the third phase, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The VIP initially held talks for seat-sharing with the grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan, which comprises of the RJD, Congress and Left parties. However, talks failed and it joined the JDU-BJP combine. The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase was conducted on October 28. Polling for the second phase of polls will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. The survey suggests that the NDA is likely to get 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the UPA may get 74 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).