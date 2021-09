Chennai, September 8: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the central government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Moving the resolution Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said religion is not a base for getting citizenship and no law can be brought based on religious lines.

He also said the CAA is against the Tamils in Sri Lanka. Stalin said refugees should be looked like human beings and is there a need for a law when people are living harmoniously.

Opposing the motion BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran said the law is not against Muslims living in India. He and other legislators of BJP walked out of the house. Citizenship Amendments Act: 53.3% Back Narendra Modi Govt’s Decision To Implement CAA, Says ABP-C Voter Survey.

The CAA, 2019 amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 enabling citizenship to religious minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians) who were persecuted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and arrived in India before December 2014.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).