Hyderabad, November 25: Ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state and alleged it was mired in corruption for the last 10 years. Addressing a press conference here, Shah alleged chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was involved in appeasement politics and reservation based on religion was anti-constitutional. He appealed to voters to vote after evaluating performance and said that people in the state are ready to remove the BRS government in the upcoming elections on November 30.

"These elections are very important for the people of Telangana and the state of Telangana. These elections are going to pave the way because Telangana was formed in the backdrop of a long struggle...After 10 years, when we look back, we see that it now has a debt of lakhs and crores of rupees from being a once revenue surplus state. Today, the youth is disheartened, farmers, Dalits and backward are disappointed," Shah said. "I appeal to you to vote after evaluating the performance of all parties and I believe that the voters of the state will choose PM Modi-led BJP once they do this," Shah said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Will Take Everyone to Visit Ram Temple For Free If Government Formed in State’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video)

The Union Minister lashed out at the BRS alleging that it was involved only in corruption for the past decade. Shah said, "In these 10 years, BRS did not do any enterprise besides corruption - be it Mission Bhagiratha scam, passport scam, Rs 4000 crore Miyapur land scam, Kaleshwaram project scam, liquor scam, granite scam...BRS workers collect money from the Dalits for the 2BHK housing scheme." He said that the people of Telangana were aware of the corruption of chief minster KCR's party BRS. He said that BJP has fulfilled all promises in the last 9 years whether it is Ram Mandir, Article 370 or Triple Talaq.

"We have done a lot of schemes for the poor despite non-cooperation from the KCR government. We have given Rs 6000 per year for 40 lakh farmers through cheque. We have provided drinking water in houses of 54 lakh people. 33 lakh houses have been given toilets. 1 crore 90 lakh poor every year have been provided 5 kg food grains per month, 11 lakh 50,000 households women have been given gas cylinders under Ujjwala scheme. We have built 2.5 lakh houses and 12000 km of road in rural Telangana," he said. He alleged KCR was involved in appeasement politics and reservation based on religion was anti-constitutional. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Joint Action Committee of Muslim Organisation Declares Support to Congress for Vidhan Sabha Polls

He also reiterated the BJP if voted to power will do away with 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and redistribute it to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes. "If we come to power we will ban Muslim reservation. Minorities getting free coaching for civil services is not justified. In riots, names of Muslim minorities are not revealed which is again not justified," he said. Talking about the BJP manifesto he said that if BJP came to power the government would purchase grains at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

"We will also buy boiled rice. In the first cabinet meeting, we will reduce the prices of petrol based on weight matching price. We will provide 4 free cylinders per year, The Family of a newborn girl will get a Rs 2 lakh fixed deposit. College girls will get free laptop. Every senior citizen would be provided a trip to Ram Mandir and Kashi," he added. He further alleged that Congress has suppressed the rights of Telangana people and in 2009, 15 youths lost their lives due to agitation. He appealed to vote for BJP as a vote to Congress or AIMIM would go to the BRS. He also alleged the BRS and Congress of nepotism and not giving space to merit.

Telangana is set to undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

