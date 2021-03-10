Dehradun, March 10: Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the next CM of the hill state of India, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post. Notably, a year is left the assembly election in Uttarakhand. He will lead the part in the Vidhan Sabha polls next year. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath-taking ceremony. Who Is Tirath Singh Rawat? Here's All You Need to Know About The New Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Tirath Singh was reportedly picked for the CM post over prominent candidates, including Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He was the first education minister of Uttarakhand. In 2012, he was elected as legislative assembly member (MLA), and in 2013, he served Uttarakhand BJP Chief from 2013-15. Tirath Singh was elected as MP from Pauri Lokasabha Seat on May 23, 2019.

Tirath Singh Rawat Taking Oath As Uttarakhand CM:

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Y9U7ZAQiHl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the CM post almost two days after reports surfaced about leadership change in the hill state. Several ministers of the state were not happy with the working style of Trivendra. On Saturday, the BJP leadership sent former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Gautam as observers to meet state leaders and get feedback. Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns as Uttarakhand Chief Minister; All You Need to Know About The Political Crisis in The Hill State.

Around 10 MLAs, including four ministers, even camped at Delhi against Trivendra. Assembly elections for 70-member Uttarakhand Vidhan sabha will take place in February next year. At present, the BJP has 57 MLAs in the assembly.

