New Delhi, March 29: Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday approached the Election Commission of India alleging misuse of central agencies by the ruling BJP, and sought its intervention. The TMC leaders will meet the chief election commissioner and election commissioners on Monday to raise their concerns.

Addressing the media outside the ECI's headquarters here, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said they were disturbed the way former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested ahead of the elections being announced, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: CPI General Secretary D Raja Visits Delhi CM’s Family, Says ‘He Is a Victim of BJP’s Use of Central Agencies’ (See Pic)

"We are disturbed the way Hemant Soren was arrested just before the MCC was announced... Now the MCC has been announced, the ECI is in control, but the Delhi chief minister is behind the bars. This is the attitude on display. We are requesting the ECI to use powers at their disposal," Panja said.

"Central agencies like ED, CBI and NIA are gunning at the opposition leaders. They are being used as a weapon against the opposition. We had sought time to raise our concerns, and we have been given an appointment for Monday," Panja said. She also alleged that TMC workers and leaders in West Bengal were being summoned by the agencies, which is disrupting the election campaign, and sought the poll panel's intervention. INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission’s Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest by ED

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, MPs Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose were also a part of the delegation. The TMC will also attend the March 31 rally by the opposition parties against the arrest of Delhi chief minister at the Ramlila Ground. O'Brien and Ghose will represent the party at the protest rally.