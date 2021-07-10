Lucknow, July 10: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh block president elections has begun at 3 pm on Saturday. The polling was held for 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs in the state. There are 1,710 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes began immediately after the polling ended. The results will be declared by the evening.

On Friday, a total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar on Friday had said that 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. As a result, 1,710 contested polls on Saturday. UP Block President Elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi Slam UP Govt Over Violence During Nomination Filing.

Out of the total candidates elected unopposed, 334 belonged to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a state of development and good governance has been established, and due to this reason, even in the three-tier panchayat elections, the ruling party emerged as victorious. UP Block Pramukh Elections: Widespread Violence in Various Districts on Nomination Filing Day for Polls (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, had accused the BJP of damaging democracy in the elections block chiefs. They alleged that the ruling government in the UP is misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections.

