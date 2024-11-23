The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the majority mark in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, securing significant support across the state. As per the official Election Commission trends, the alliance is currently leading in 50 seats, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alone leading in 30 constituencies. The Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, which were held in two phases, are now nearing their conclusion. The first phase of voting took place on November 13, followed by the second phase on November 20. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From JMM, BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Crosses Majority Mark in Trends, Check Party-Wise Numbers

#WATCH | Visuals from outside JMM office in Ranchi, Jharkhand. JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the majority mark in #JharkhandAssemblyElection2024 and is currently leading on 50 seats. JMM is leading on 30 seats as per official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/Rdyzz3yWEg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

