Kolkata, March 14: The West Bengal Assembly 2021 will be conducted in eight phases between March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, and on the same day, the result will be declared. In these elections, the main contest will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, let us look at the alliances and results of the 1977 Vidhan Sabha polls in the state. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections 1967 was held in West Bengal for the 280-member assembly. Ajoy Mukherjee formed the first non-Congress government in the state. The United Front was formed shortly after the 1967 Vidhan Sabha polls. It was conceived on February 25, 1967, through the joining together of the United Left Front and the People's United Left Front. The United Front comprised parties like - Communist Party of India, the Bangla Congress, the All India Forward Bloc, The Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the 1967 elections, the United Front dislodged the Congress government. Notably, in the polls, the grand old party emerged as the largest single-party with 127 seats. However, the United Front managed to gain the majority in the assembly, with CPI(M) winning 43 and Mukherjee's Bangla Congress getting 34 seats each. The CPI bagged 16 seats, while All India Forward Bloc bagged 13. Mukherjee was worn-in as the CM of the state. West Bengal Assembly Elections 1969: Ahead of 2021 Vidhan Sabha Polls, A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Elections.

If we talk about the present assembly elections in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third term as the Chief Minister of the state, while the BJP is trying its best to dislodge the TMC government. Notably, in the recent past, more than 50 TMC leaders had joined the BJP. The Congress has formed an alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the state.

