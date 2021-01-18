Kolkata, January 18: Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The announcement was made by the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday. Nandigram was represented by rebel Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year in December. Mamata Banerjee is also likely to contest from Bhawanipore.

During a rally in Nandigram, the West Bengal CM said, "I will contest from Nandigram Assembly. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram." Notably, West Bengal Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place in May this year. The BJP is trying to make inroads in West Bengal in these assembly polls. Adhikari had resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 at a rally in West Midnapore's college ground. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Invites Mamata Banerjee to Join Congress to Defeat BJP.

Tweet by ANI:

I will contest from Nandigram Assembly. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Nandigram#WestBengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/y6F5bNTH9v — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

After Adhikari left the TMC, his father Sisir Adhikari and brother Soumendu Adhikari were also removed as East Midnapore district president and administrator in the Contai municipality, respectively. Later Soumendhu also joined the BJP. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: TMC’s Sougata Roy Asks Left Front, Congress To Support Mamata Banerjee To Fight Against BJP in Assembly Polls.

In 2007, Banerjee led protest against the West Bengal government’s SEZ project in Nandigram. She started campaign in support of farmers in the district. At least 14 people were also killed in clashed between police and the protesters. Banerjee’s movement in support of farmers is widely considered to be one of the contributing causes to her landslide victory in 2011.

