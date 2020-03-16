West Bengal: State Election Commission Defers Civic Polls Amid COVID-19 Spread

Elections (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, March 16: The West Bengal Election Commission on Monday deferred the statewide civic polls, citing threat of coronavirus. All political parties in the state have supported the decision of the election commission.

Informing about the latest development, tate election commissioner Saurabh Das said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We are postponing the elections due to the situation over coronavirus. We were fully prepared but the present situation is not conducive for conducting the elections. We will review the situation after 15 days and decide on the election schedule thereafter." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: West Bengal, Goa Govts Announce Holidays for All Govt & Private Educational Institutions Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Fears.

According to the details, the municipal elections were scheduled in about 100 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. The polls were also scheduled for Kolkata Municipal Corporation in April.

Earlier on Sunday, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and principal opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stated that they would request the SEC to postpone the civic polls amid the coronavirus apread in the country.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the suspension of all schools, colleges, universities will remain closed till April 15 in the state. However, she maintained that the board examinations will take place as per the schedule.