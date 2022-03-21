Lucknow, March 21: Newly elected BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh will meet on March 24 to formally elect Yogi Adityanath as their leader, paving the way for his swearing in as chief minister for the second consecutive term. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party Vice President Raghuvar Das will be observers at the meeting.

According to party sources, after Yogi Adityanath is formally elected as leader of the legislature party, he will formally stake his claim to form government at Raj Bhawan and Governor Anandiben Patel will then invite him to form government. Yogi Govt 2.0 to Provide Financial Assistance of Up to Rs 5 Lakhs to Female Athletes.

Th swearing in ceremony is scheduled for March 25 at the Ikana stadium and top leaders including Prime minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the function.

