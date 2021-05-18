Chennai, May 18: Puducherry Chief minister N. Rangasamy who was admitted at MGM hospital here has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged on Monday.

A health bulletin from the hospital stated that the Chief minister of the Union Territory of Puducherry recovered completely from the disease and was discharged on Monday. Puducherry's COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 988 After 23 Succumb to Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours

MGM Director, Dr Prasanth Rajagopal in the statement said that the Chief minister responded properly to the treatment.

N. Rangasawmy of All India NR Congress (AINRC) won the 2021 assembly elections heading the NDA with BJP, AIADMK and PMK as its constituents. The AINRC of Rangasamy won 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats, DMK won 6 seats and Indian National Congress won 2 seats. A total 6 seats were bagged by Independents.

However, the BJP central leadership has nominated three party leaders, K. Venkatesan, V.P. Ramalingam and R.N. Ashok Babu to the legislative assembly taking its toll to 9.

It is to be noted that a 2018 Supreme court ruling had made it clear that the nominated legislators in the Puducherry assembly could vote on the Budget or a trust vote. This leads to a situation wherein there is no difference between a nominated legislature and an elected one.

The BJP also has the support of an independent MLA and this would take the party tally equivalent to that of the senior constituent of the NDA, the AINRC of Chief minister N, Rangasamy.

The opposition DMK has come out heavily against the BJP move and party leader and Tamil Nadu water works minister Durairmurugan said that the BJP is trying to seize power through the backdoor in Tamil Nadu. He had said that the BJP's move while the Chief minister was admitted in a hospital for COVID -19 treatment, was unfortunate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).