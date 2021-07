Sambhal, July 19: Seven persons were killed and eight others injured in a collision between two buses on the Agra-Chandausi Highway in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred near the Laharavan village when a bus carrying a marriage party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and it was hit by another bus. Indian Army's Heavy Vehicle Meets With Accident Between Pango & Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh, One Jawan Dead, Seven Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said, "Those killed have been identified as Virpal, 60, Happy, 35, Chhote, 40, Rakesh, 30, Abhay, 18, Vineet, 30, and Bhure, 25.

They were returning from a wedding when the accident took place.

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure all relief to the victims.

