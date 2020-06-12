Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000

India Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:47 PM IST
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, June 12: Tamil Nadu, the worst-hit state in southern India due to coronavirus, reported the highest-single day spike on Friday. The overall case count crossed 40,000-mark, further consolidating the state as second worst-affected in India after Maharashtra. The death toll also continued to rise alarmingly, with the fatality toll reaching 367 as per the latest update. Live Tracker: Map The Spread fo COVID-19 in All States of India.

In the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 control room confirmed a total of 1,982 new COVID-19 cases. The numbers include 1,933 locally transmitted infections and 49 those who arrived in the state from other regions.

In the corresponding period, 18 deaths were recorded. A glimmer was seen in the number of recoveries, as 1,342 patients were cleared for discharge.

"Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike of 1982 COVID19 positive cases (Indigenous 1933 + Imported 49) today; 18 deaths and 1342 discharges also reported. The total number of positive cases here stands at 40,698, including 367 deaths and 22,047 discharged," said a statement issued by the State Control Room.

See District-Wise Cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai is the worst-affected district in Tamil Nadu, as the case count surged to 28,924 as per the latest update. Out of the 1,982 new cases in the state in past 24 hours, the state capital accounts for 1,477 latest infections. The least-affected district in Dharmapuri, where only 24 cases were recorded till date.

Across India, the numbers increased by 10,956 on Friday, with the overall case count rising to 2,97,535 cases. The death toll was recorded as 8,498, with 396 new fatalities being reported. The recovery rate is nearing the 50 percent mark.

