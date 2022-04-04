The summers are here, and of course, dehydration is too! The scorching heat results in losing more fluid than the intake. In these hot summer months; one must be careful enough to keep the check on hydration levels of the body. If the body is well hydrated then only the proper functioning of the body is possible otherwise you may experience fatigue, dry skin, headache, dizziness, constipation, and dark-colored urine.

As our body is majorly constituted of water, it needs an optimum range of water level, which will enhance the life of an individual and at the same time will help in the smooth functioning of the organs present in the body.

To live a happy and healthy life one must include the food items and drinks shared by Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. Below listed are 10 food tips that can be followed for ensuring one’s safety and protecting the body from discomfort.