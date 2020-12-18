Having a remote car starter is a must nowadays. Choosing the right one is also very important. Just like so many other things in life, there are tons of things that you have to look out for when buying a remote car starter. While some features might be essential for some, others will hardly ever use it.

For example, if you live in a cold climate, having a remote car starter that can turn on the heating and allow you to monitor the engine's RPM to make sure that everything is in order might be more important for you than a car starter that has an incredible 1,000 ft range or more.

The opposite is true if you live in a sunny place but your car is parked far away from your house. While these features are important and you must pay attention to them, here are some features that you cannot omit in this day and age.

1. Keyless Entry

This is by far the most useful and most important feature that you should look for in a remote car starter. While keyless entry is a common feature in all newer cars, older cars do not get that treatment. If your car has it, then you do not need to look for this feature. But the vast majority won't have a car with keyless entry.

A remote car starter with true keyless entry is so convenient and it will make you life easier. You will need to have power locks for this feature to work, though. It is such a minor thing when you look at it first, but if you think about it, you will realize just how useful it can be.

You won't have to carry around two key fobs. Pressing one button is easy, but if it the car is unlocked as soon as you approach it, then it is even easier.

2. Built-in Security

Security is also a primary concern when buying a remote car starter. It can both make your car easier or harder to unlock and steal, depending on the starter. Ideally, you want to have a few different types of protection.

If your car does not have an alarm, then you should try to look for a remote starter that has it. Some starters have a feature that will allow you to activate the alarm or horn for a split second. This is useful if you are trying to find your car in a parking lot.

3. Companion App

Basically everyone carries around a phone with them at all times. That is why having a remote car starter that comes with a decent app can be very convenient. It is similar to keyless entry to some extent. Some car starters will allow you to unlock the car with your phone if you forgot to bring it with you.

Other apps will allow you to do much more than that, such as locating your car and controling it from the app. You should make sure that the app has good reviews on the App Store / Play Store before buying it too.