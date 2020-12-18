For some homeowners, durability is top of mind when it comes to spending money on anything for their home. This includes furniture, windows, doors, and yes, flooring. Before they purchase a product, they want to know that it will stand the test of time.

When it comes to flooring, so many homeowners are attracted to the organic, natural and rustic look of hardwood flooring . Indeed, when you look at hardwood floors it is hard to deny that they are beautiful. People love the look so much, but they worry about things like damaging the facade of the hardwood and seeing the floors warp over time.

The good news is that it is so easy for homeowners to determine how durable any type of hardwood flooring is and how it compares to other hardwood flooring options. If you are a homeowner trying to find the most durable type of wood for hardwood flooring, then I encourage you to read on.

The Janka Hardness Test

When it comes to the durability of hardwood, one wood type is not the same as other wood types. The durability of any wood type for flooring is determined using the Janka Hardness Test.

As the name suggests, this is a test used to measure the resistance of a type of wood. To accomplish this, testers measure the force that is needed to implant a steel ball halfway through the wood. In the United States, the measurement, which determines the rating of the wood, is in pounds-force (lbf).

This is the best way to measure how a piece of wood will stand up to denting and general wear and tear. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at a few types of wood that rank high on the Janka Hardness Test, starting with…

Oak

Oak is one of the more durable wood types out there that is used in the construction of hardwood floors. But that is not the only thing that makes oak an appealing option as a hardwood floor.

Oak is also one of the more readily available wood types out there, which makes it an affordable option. On top of that, there are many different colours to go with, like red oak and white oak, both of which rank well on the Janka hardness test.

Maple

Like oak, maple wood performs well in the hardness test. It is also a pretty popular option for hardwood floors. Maple stands out from other wood types because it has naturally beautiful patterns and colours.

Additionally, maple has some intriguing and visually appealing variations. Depending what part of the tree the wood is harvested from (the centre of the tree or closer to the edge of the tree), you can get darker tones or lighter/softer tones.

Hickory

Hickory is one of the most dense flooring options available on the market. This is what makes it such a durable flooring option, even more durable than oak and maple.

You will find it in most flooring stores, but you will quickly notice that it is not as readily available as oak and maple. You will also notice that it has a similar look to oak and usually costs more than oak.

Brazilian Cherry

This is a very appealing option for homeowners, and one reason is because this wood comes from over 100-foot trees from the rainforests in Brazil. On top of that, the wood is extremely hard and durable.

It has a unique, deep red colour. Additionally, it can take well to staining and finishing, which is why many homeowners find it such an attractive hardwood flooring option.

And there you have it. These wood types make highly durable hardwood floors that are perfect for homeowners who want floors that can stand up to some wear and tear. So if durability is the most important factor for you when it comes to flooring, then you can start with these 4 wood types.