How was Brain Tea conceived?

Alex Kahel’s passion for healthy living and natural nutrition started early in his life because he believed in natural solutions to care for his health. In a never-ending quest to improve his productivity, Kahel focused his time together with specialists in the fields of herbal medicine and neuroscience to create an organic product that improves cognitive function from which everyone can benefit.

The team spent time researching and testing until they found the perfect combination of herbs. Herbs that had been in use for centuries and now benefited from being proven effective scientifically.

"My vision is to inspire others toward positive change through the natural products I create and the wisdom I accumulate. And my purpose in life is to live with enthusiasm and curiosity while being of service to others," says Kahel.

Wow….This is not just any tea!

The first thing that you notice is the smell. It's a delicate aroma, similar but not the same as green tea. It is hard to describe, but for me it has an earthy tone which immediately connects and grounds you with nature. The flavors are more mellow than most teas: there's no bitterness or tannins to overwhelm your palate. It tastes like tea but cleaner.

The whole experience is so pleasant that it’s hard to believe that there are also benefits from drinking such tasty warm beverage. However Brain Tea has been scientifically proven as an effective nootropic (cognition enhancer) supplement because of its ingredients and natural properties, which work together with your body for better memory and concentration when you need them most.

Since launching in Canada, Brain Tea Inc. has quickly grown in popularity worldwide and has since been certified and approved by Health Canada to: Support brain health, enhance cognitive function and memory in adults. Brain Tea now ships to more than 50 countries around the world and is continuously growing.

"Tea is better when it is closest to nature," says Kahel, CEO and Founder of Brain Tea Inc, whose experience spans from integrative nutrition to software and business.

"I wanted to create the world's best nootropic tea for brain health and mental clarity because I felt there was an unmet need in this industry. We are so busy with our daily life that we are sometimes unaware of what we consume. I wanted to create a healthy beverage that can be adapted easily as a daily routine", he adds.

Who drinks Brain Tea?

Brain Tea customers are far reaching and from all walks of life. Physicians, corporate executives, students, and professionals all who share the same struggles of maintaining focus during work or study.

“My customers perhaps more than any other understand and share the value of having a healthier brain for a more productive and happier life," says Kahel.

He has a ‘favourite’ customer…his mom. “I always think of improving my mom's health using the best quality products I can find and create. And with the same passion, love, and care I want to share with my family, I wish to share with others too,” he adds.

What’s next for Brain Tea?

Kahel says that Brain Tea is about to release a new line of products focusing on organic, energy-boosting teas including Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Cacao, Mate, Eleuthero, Rhodiola Rosea, Matcha, Passionflower, Green Tea, and much more.

All of Kahel’s Brain Tea products are made in North America from the highest quality, organic, and non-GMO ingredients. They come from farming practices that prioritize quality and ethical production.

What does science say about Brain Tea ingredients?

Brain Tea is a nootropic tea, meaning that it's a beverage with cognitive benefits. It is 100% organic, containing four natural ingredients that have been used for centuries to improve focus, memory, and mental clarity: Ginkgo Biloba, Gotu Kola, Lion's Mane Mushroom, and MCT Coconut Oil. To understand the benefits of Brain Tea, it's essential to know what reputable medical studies say about the ingredients.

GINKGO BILOBA

Ginkgo Biloba is a herbal supplement that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to improve memory and concentration. It's also a powerful antioxidant, meaning that it can help protect the brain from free radicals.

A study published in National Library of Medicine: ‘Examining Brain-Cognition Effects of Ginkgo Biloba Extract found that: "Ginkgo Biloba moderately enhances a number of cognitive processes in healthy young individuals as well as those suffering from age-related cognitive impairment."

According to this study: "Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) from dried leaves of the tree Ginkgo biloba is increasingly used in Europe (especially Germany) and the United States of America to alleviate symptoms associated with age-related cognitive impairment such as age-related amnesic condition, vascular dementia, and dementia of the Alzheimer's type,".

GOTU KOLA

Gotu Kola is a traditional herbal supplement from the Asian wetlands. Research has shown robust correlations between Gotu Kola and improved cognitive function. It has been shown to regenerate brain cells, increasing blood flow and collagen production while decreasing stress and anxiety.

A significant study published by National Library of Medicine titled ‘Effectiveness of Gotu Kola Extract’, concluded that: "Gotu kola treatment showed better improvement in delayed memory recall compared with folic acid treatment. Gotu Kola extract either in 750 mg or 1000 mg was well tolerated with minimal side effects."

LION'S MANE MUSHROOM

The Lion's Mane Mushroom is a powerful medicinal mushroom that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Studies have shown that it helps the brain form new connections by supporting the myelination process. Myelination is essential in establishing links between brain cells.

In a scientific paper published by National Library of Medicine titled, "Neuronal Health – Can Culinary and Medicinal Mushrooms Help?" Scientists found that: "Regular consumption may promote nerve and brain health. This is particularly useful during injury (as in accidents) or as we age. Further, there is a need to study the potential mushrooms to elucidate their mechanisms of activities as well as clinical trials,".

MCT COCONUT OIL

MCT Coconut Oil is a natural supplement that has been clinically shown to help your brain function better. It's also been found to maintain and improve cognitive abilities in the elderly while improving focus and memory in adults with decreased mental performance. Researchers have also noted a reduction in stress-induced depression among people taking MCT Coconut Oil.

A major study published by Science Direct titled ‘Stimulation of mild, sustained ketonemia by medium-chain triacylglycerols in healthy humans: Estimated potential contribution to brain energy metabolism’ concluded that "MCT supplementation protocol was mildly and safely ketogenic and had no side effects in healthy humans on their regular diet. This degree of ketonemia is estimated to contribute up to 8% to 9% of brain energy metabolism."

The Mission Continues!

Alex Kahel concludes : “Our mission in Brain Tea is to help people reach new levels of productivity by continuing to offer high quality, organic, and ethically produced products. And my vision goes well beyond my company. I want to make the world a better place by improving people's mental wellbeing”.