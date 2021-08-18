Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally — and to enable humanity to transcend known dimensions and experience new worlds and spiritual states.

What is a key differentiator in how you run your business vs others in the industry?

We are different from others in the industry as the vast majority of industry companies are only focused on defi, nft, and basic financial applications. We differ radically from the traditional applications of crypto towards the fundamental questions of how life itself functions. We will focus on longevity solutions that will be developed by partners and stakeholders of the moon rabbit ecosystem.

What are you seeing in your industry or market right now?

Throughout the industry, we are seeing a major adoption of defi worldwide taking over most industries and disintermediating finance. Similarly, longevity is emerging as the key fundamental direction for the next 10 years, as COVID-19 has made people realize the importance of longevity.

Who is your focus target customer?

Our target customer consists of the cypherpunks, financial innovators, and the next generation who do not believe in the corrupt current fiat. For longevity, the customers primarily consist of high-net worth individuals, aristocrats, and policymakers. Basically, anyone wishing to live longer and healthier is a customer.

What asset allocation should people have in their portfolio during a volatile economic climate?

During volatile economic climates, we have seen that the fiat economic framework has systematically failed people and businesses worldwide. It has eroded value and created perverse incentives for stakeholders. Those with solid understanding of economics have seen Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the most secure and preferred allocation for their portfolio. Sovereign ownership of funds is a radical innovation on the social, economic, and political plains. The millennials have already selected crypto to allocate the lion's share of their net worth.

What is your vision for the future of your industry?

We believe the future of both of our industries - crypto and longevity - are extremely bright. The total market cap is already 2.5T and biotech is predicted to be 2.5T as well by 2025. Right now, people want their funding to be immutable and self-sovereign and not diluted by inflation and quantitative easing. Similarly, longevity is something that most people are considering so they can live a longer and healthier life.

Is there anything else YOU would like to talk about?

Since the emperors of great civilizations, the philosophers of enlightenment, through the savage king-warriors of the dark ages up to the dictators of recent days – the greatest of the greatest – have desperately and fiercely sought to live forever – and forever. Time is all-consuming, turning their bodies and their empires to dust. That’s why we do what we do.