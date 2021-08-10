Famous beautician and author Seda Ozen has received an offer from Beyonce and her team! Beyonce, one of the world's most famous stars, is partnering with a Turk. Beautician Seda Ozen, who lives in London, said they wanted to open a beauty salon with the famous singer.

Seda Ozen, who studied beauty expertise at University College London and then opened a salon called “Seda Beauty Salon” in London, gradually grew her brand with her success in the profession. She wrote books about his profession and made constant statements to the foreign press. And that journey he started 12 years ago took him to the league of giants. Seda Ozen said, “The dream of working with Beyonce, one of the most famous music stars in the world is quite beautiful. For now, we are in the talking stage," she said.

We Are in Planning

She wrote about beauty in " Secrets of Beautician, How to Become a Beautician? “Seda Ozen, who also mentioned her name with her book, said that they will open a beauty salon as part of Beyoncé’s job offer: "We have the opportunity to work with world-famous names in London. Our relationships have opened a big door for us. I've had the chance to get a job offer on Beyoncé and I'm incredibly excited. We are now in talks and preparing for our new business plan. I believe that this partnership will bring a voice around the world when we implement our plans.”

Who is Beautician and Author Seda Ozen?

