Born Biker Shubham and R Kumar Collaborate to Create Anthem Song for Riders & Avid Travelers

R Kumar Narayan and Shubham Kashyap

Shubham Kashyap and R Kumar Narayan could be two souls residing far away, but still are known to have something in common. The former hails from South India while the latter comes from the North. But the two have collaborated to form a team to work together and create an anthem song for avid travelers and riders. R Kumar is the owner of Saintunes Creative Services and he has served a wide range of clientele related to music, sound and creative designing.

On the other side, Shubham is a born biker and a YouTuber. He also loves to create good content for his YouTube channel that mostly surrounds the passion for biking. He was Born in Rohtak Haryana and did his graduation Btech from Chandigarh University. His content surrounding the passion of bikes has led him to a good fan following. He always wanted to take his passion to the next level inspiring too many souls to follow. Luckily, he came in touch with R Kumar who has created similar content for various clients including creating songs like Dho Dhoni for the IPL Franchise - Chennai Super Kings and the birthday anthem for the South Indian superstar - Rajnikanth.

When the two met, the idea of developing an anthem for the bikers was evolved and soon they teamed up to embark upon this music piece. With soulful music, strong lyrics and rich content, they are planning to create biker's anthem songs for people having similar interests and passion. Well, they have kept the other details under the carpet and are working on it. Soon once this lockdown is over, we will start seeing their collaboration's venture in the media. So, let us wait and watch as to what they bring out for all.

Together they both will be bringing content over different social media platforms including facebook, Youtube and Instagram. This is a golden opportunity for both to get recognised in their own fields and become a rising star in the country. So its time to cross fingers and just wait for their collaboration