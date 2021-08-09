He is "Rated Hardcore" as a singer and appreciated for his "Mad Stylz" as a songwriter and musical artist.

Amongst the many things that have amazed people and attracted their attention, the rise and the emergence of youngsters across fields and industries have made the most headlines. These young talents prove what hard work is all about and how people honing their ability to make the most of the opportunities can create milestones in all they choose to do in their lives. We already are aware of the endless competition in the music industry, especially in America, which is seen as a breeding ground for musical talents. However, making sure to create his unique niche in the same is a passionate musical artist named Caligula, aka Cali.

Ask him what took him towards the world of music, and Caligula says, "The pure love and the madness I felt since the time I realized how music touched the deepest chords of my heart. As a child, I remember how I grew up listening to different music genres, thanks to a home full of members with varied tastes and influences."

The San Diego boy, at the age of eight, when moved to Chesapeake, Virginia, realized how his life was surrounded by regional music styles, which further gave him a unique outlook on the craft and helped him understand every component of composing music. At a young age, Cali would pen rhymes and develop his music skills taking inspiration from the varied lessons he learned through the years. In Virginia, Caligula established himself as an artist, a unique talent, who aced the game of including all music genres and styles in his music craft.

It won't be wrong to call him a complete artist who intelligently infuses his conscious rhymes, music compositions with his outstanding personality, which has helped him stand apart from the crowd. This has thrust him forward as an artist who can tackle any type of rap, which even gave him the opportunity to work with and land a deal with a major producer Danja, resulting in a hit single "Fighter Jet" ft Wiz Khalifa.

His astute skills of rapping on any beat are proved in his freestyle mixtape hosted by DJ Des. In 2019, he began working with Hardcore Rap 4 Life record label and came up with an album titled "Rated Hardcore", and in 2020, another one named "Mad Stylz", which indeed made mad success at the music charts.