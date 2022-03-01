If you are a talented designer and would like to receive some prized recognition, now is the time to get your entry into the prestigious A’Design Award & Competition.

The prizes, which have been in existence since 2009, are awarded in various categories after judges examine and review the designs.

Award categories include Architecture, Interiors, Furniture, Consumer Electronics, Appliances, Smart Devices and Mobile Technologies, Kitchenware, Toys, Packaging, Graphics, Communication, Branding, Marketing, Jewelry and Fashion Design.

For the first time ever, NFTs can be nominated for an award under Graphics Design and Generative Design Categories.

According to its organisers, the goal of the award is “to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by highlighting the best designs in all countries and in all industrial fields” and to “to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit the society”.

Winners of the “A’ Design Prize” receive an invaluable boost in reputation, as well as an extensive winner’s kit, with prizes which can help enhance their career as a designer.

These include an international design excellence certificate in metal frame, invitation to the exclusive gala-night in Italy, online + offline exhibition of awarded projects, license to use “A’ Design Award Winner Logo” in your communication, and much, much more.

Entries are accepted annually till February 28th and results are announced every year on April 15. The competition is peer-reviewed and judged by a jury of experts.