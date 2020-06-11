The lockdown has been here for months and almost everyone is fed up and bored with it. While for some people it is a moment of restrictions and boredom, Some people using this free time to enhance and add new skills to themselves. Chethan Hiremath is one such smart and a talented young man who had used this pandemic situation for his benefit.

In the meantime when most are complaining of not being able to do anything, Chethan is doing what he likes, which is music. Using this lockdown period as an advantage the upcoming music artist has learned the art of music during this time. Music is something which is loved by everyone and all of us at some point in life have thought to do something in it but for whatever reasons never did. Just like most of us, Chethan Hiremath has always wanted to explore and do something in the music field. Unlike the majority who never even tries, He paid attention, smartly used this time, and invested his interest and will power to add a new skill into his arsenal. During this whole pandemic situation, he dedicated all of his time to music and polished his skill. The hard work and dedication worked for him and now he is all ready to go to the next level and release his upcoming music on all major platforms.

Chethan Hiremath does not just stop here. Alongside music, he has also developed his skills as a digital media marketing. It is just a tremendous example of how should we all utilize our time to improve ourselves. These improvements and new skills will surely be going to benefit everyone at some point in life. Chethan has come out as an inspiration for many of us and we hope to see him reaching new heights of success in the upcoming days.