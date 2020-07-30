Coronavirus has put a stop sign on a lot of things but one of the most affected sectors is the entertainment industry. The launch of many movies, music videos, and series are either on hold or are being released on OTT platforms. But, their promotion & marketing has gotten limited to advertisements & social media.

Due to social distancing, on-ground promotions and launch events are no longer possible. While some choose to believe that this will change the style of promotions, marketing & launch of different projects forever, Roaring Bullet Entertainment disagrees.

Roaring Bullet Entertainment is a Mumbai based, below the line youth marketing firm owned by 2 young entrepreneurs, Yash Ram Shahani (23) & Aayush Kriplani (22). The firm caters to films, series, brands, and individual entities by being a one-stop solution for planning, conceptualizing, executing, and managing campaigns & events. They exhibit customized & thematic on-ground as well as digital events & activities for corporates, promotions, launches, premiers, press conferences & public meets.

Initiated in 2018, within the span of only 2 years, Roaring Bullet Entertainment has provided its services to numerous big brands like T-Series, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Maddock Films, Fox Star Studios, Salman Khan Films, Jio Studios, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films & Pooja Films to name a few, and managed reputed events like the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards & Adoptazione.

Just before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the city, Roaring Bullet Entertainment was seen promoting successful projects like Street Dancer & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the banner of T-Series. Appreciating the company's ideas & execution, Mita Choudhary of T-Series (Marketing) said, “Lead by young minds, Roaring Bullet is one such company you can always rely on. Be it a newcomer film or a multi-star cast, Yash has never disappointed me.”

Understanding the importance to connect with the youth audience, which comprises more than 50% of the Indian population, Roaring Bullet Entertainment is famous for its college activities. They promoted the trailer of Imtiaz Ali directed and Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aryan starrer Love Aaj Kal of Maddock Films too. Avinash Singh of Maddock Films (Marketing) says, “When it comes to managing college events there are loads of commentators that talk a good game, but Roaring Bullet Entertainment helps you make it happen. They have worked round the clock and pulled what looked an impossible task and executed it beyond expectations. Highly recommended.”

It takes a charismatic, influencing, and agile team to connect with the 'not so easy to impress' Indian youth. Roaring Bullet Entertainment is all of that and so confirms Amandeep Singh Chadha of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. When asked about Roaring Bullet, Amandeep said, "Up for challenges, Dynamic, Well-connected, Responsive! Roaring Bullet well stands with its name when it comes to offering/delivering services. I have known Yash for about more than a year now. It was during the movie Chhichhore when we first connected for the project. In no time, to meet our campaign strategy of holding multiple screenings, Yash & his team successfully executed the entire plan. One of the best known on-ground activations & college promotions brands that I have come across whom I have seen delivering more than the client's expectations with no compromise in quality."

While on-ground promotions & events industry has been highly impacted by the lockdown and it may take a while for things to get back to normal, Roaring Bullet continues to remain positive & enthusiastic. When asked if on- ground promotions could be completely replaced by digital promotions, Yash Ram Shahani, Partner & Co Founder of Roaring Bullet Entertainment answered, “Coronavirus can pause on-ground promotions, not stop them. Just like nothing can replace traditional markets, it is the same with a personal touch. Somethings are irreplaceable. Even stars can feel their stardom, only when they see their fans cheer for them as they walk into a crowd, and not over a digital interaction.“

But this doesn't mean that Roaring Bullet Entertainment is against digital promotions. In fact, they're all for it. Roaring Bullet Entertainment has been a part of digital campaigns for successful Bollywood films like Housefull 4, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, and many others. They also organised live interactions over Instagram for their young audience with artists like Tulsi Kumar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Aparshakti Khurana, Salman Yusuff Khan, Omkar Kapoor & more, along with a non-bollywood intellectual chat series with Actor & Model, Aakkash Kemchandani called Spotlight Conversations. Apart from these engagement activities, they continue to be trusted by their clients even during these testing times, and don’t fail to deliver beyond expectations.

Aayush Kriplani, Partner & Co Founder of Roaring Bullet Entertainment says, ”We do digital as well as on-ground promotions for our clients, both are a lot of fun, but in such a situation we realize how both complement each other. It is extremely important for theatres & on-ground promotions to begin and that is something we all are eagerly waiting for.”

Roaring Bullet Entertainment completes 2 years on 31st July, 2020 & has been a part of promoting over 30 movies, 10 music videos, 2 webseries along with brands and political campaigns, and to mark this milestone, the team has reportedly organised interactive live sessions with actors, Rohit Roy & Manjari Fadnnis on their Instagram page (@roaringbullet), also they are all set to release their website for more details about their firm along with a short promo video. We wish Roaring Bullet a very happy birthday and congratulate the 2 young entrepreneurs - Yash Shahani & Aayush Kriplani for a marvellous journey so far.