covidmillionaire: Made $1,000,000+ Teaching Women To Twerk!

Mizz.Jackiee

Meet Mizz.Jackiee. She is a plus size dancer/pole instructor from Buffalo New York. She owns top western New York pole fitness studio GoPole Fitness. Recently after seeing the craze around the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, she decided to do a twerk event based on the song. “After less than 12 hours I made my first $1,000,000!” Mizz.Jackiee on a Facebook post that has since went viral.

For many businesses Covid 19 Has made it extremely difficult to still operate. All over the country businesses are closing down. We are seeing more and more multi million dollar companies file for bankruptcy. In all of this chaos, Mizz.Jackiee manages to still find success. It’s already clear her event “A Savage Online Twerk Class” will be a success on May 30th when it Live-streams. To buy tickets go to her website: https://www.gopolefit.com/product-page/a-savage-online-twerk-class

This is not her first time making headlines. You may have heard of Mizz.Jackiee after her successful Dancing For Zaddy Tour. This inspirational woman went to major cities selling out classes with up-to 300 students participating. All in the name of women empowerment and “teaching woman to embrace their sexy”

Mizz.Jackiee is yet another star to emerge from Buffalo, New York. She follows such success as Benny the Butcher who signed with Jay-Z in 2019. We are curious to see who Buffalo brings us next.