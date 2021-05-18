Many people want to make some extra income online but the massive changes in traditional work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic amplified this desire. For some, making money online was a necessity to pay their bills.

Countless blog posts and videos flood the internet that promise to have the “secrets” to not only making money online, but making a lot of it quickly and with little to no effort.

Nate McCallister found this sort of content and devoured it like a sponge starting in early 2012. He was a full-time college student, a new father and worked a full-time 7am-5pm job.

He credits much of the content he consumed early on with not only his eventual success as an internet entrepreneur but also with inspiring him to create similar content himself. Content that would help other aspiring internet entrepreneurs or weekend side hustlers actually see results.

He saw the power of the good content and the damage that incomplete or misleading content could do.

What makes Nate unique is that most of his business income is relatively passive. He has a large email list, Facebook communities and other assets that drive continual, organic traffic to his various products and to products that he promotes as an affiliate. This has put him in a unique situation where he can now spend much of his time analyzing and dissecting what is working in the MMO (make money online) world.

“The actual management of my various internet businesses and products takes about 20% of my work week. The rest of the time I can spend testing new strategies without fear of them failing. This gives me a unique perspective that I can then share with other entrepreneurs. I take on the risk of testing non-stop and they can consume my findings for free.” - Nate McCallister

This means that unlike many business owners who focus on specialization in one area, Nate has a wide array of experiences and “micro-skills” that help him find new opportunities to make money online.

Nate has written and published over 300 blogs in 2 years, which centered on marketing, entrepreneurship, achieving financial freedom, and general productivity. Since the inception of his blogging website, it has earned over $1,000,000 in profit.

This is money that is made merely by documenting his experiments and sharing insights on what is working for his businesses. Essentially, his 7 figure blog is a byproduct of analyzing his other businesses and experiments publicly..

Currently, Nate’s pivotal goal is to transition into a full-time author and publishing his debut book Evergreen Affiliate Marketing in the fall of 2021.

If your goal is to make a full-time or part-time income online and you lack the time, money or tolerance for risk, be sure to follow Nate at his main blog EntreResource.com.