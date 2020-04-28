Easy Braid Hairstyles to Try at Home During Quarantine: From Classic French & Fishtail Plaits to Reverse & Waterfall Braids, Check Out Quick DIY Tutorial Videos

Easy Braids You Can Make At Home During Lockdown (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

While being under quarantine, you may have ample time in your hands to try out different hairstyles and maybe learn a thing or two about braids. Many people think that braiding is quite difficult and cannot be done on one's own hair, but that's not true. With a little bit of practice, you can learn to braid. You can try out different braid styles on your hair at home. The best thing about braids is that you, there is so much variety that you can experiment. Right from the simplest, three-strand braid to a little complex waterfall braid, you can try what works for you.

Why not use this lockdown period to master your braiding skills? You can experiment these hairstyles on someone else or even on your own hair. Braids can be done on hair you want to leave loose or even tie into a ponytail, so really, braids are quite versatile. Let's check out a few quick and easy braided hairstyles that you can try at home!

1. Three Strand Braid

If you are new to braiding, you can start with the classic three-strand braid. All you have to do is detangle your hair, divide it into three parts and continue an overlapping pattern. Check out this simple DIY tutorial to making a classic three-strand braid:

2. Waterfall Braid

As the name suggests, this braid will make your hair look like a beautiful waterfall. This has braids on the top and leaves single strands from each overlap, down to give it perfect princess-like feels. Check out this easy DIY tutorial for the same:

3. French Braid

Nothing beats a classic french braid. This may seem a little tricky but is quite easy. You need to take a section of hair from your crown or wherever you want your braid to start from and then divide it into three sections. Now while doing the simple three-strand braids with them, you keep picking a strand from the rest of the hair and create a stitch. Check out this easy DIY tutorial:

4. Dutch Braids

If you know how to make a French braid done, you can easily make the Dutch braid. All you have to do is make the french braid inside out! The Dutch braid looks amazing when you are trying to make a two parting braid hairstyle. Check out an easy tutorial video:

5. Fishtail Braid

This is one of the most intricate-looking, yet easy braided hairdo you can try at home. First, detangle your hair and then divide your ponytail into two equal sections. Now you pull out thin strands of hair from sides of each section and insert it into the inner section. Continue to the end. Checkout easy tutorial video:

6. Reverse Braid

Reverse braid is just french braid done but instead of starting from your crown it stars from the nape of your neck and goes up. In the end, you can create a messy bun. Check out an easy DIY tutorial video:

7. Twisted Braid

If you are super-duper lazy, you can try the twisted braid. All you have to do is keep twisting 2 sections of hair together on a ponytail. Here's a quick DIY tutorial:

Most people think that braids don't go well with short hair, on the contrary, braids for short hair are an easy way to upgrade your whole look in a jiffy! It gives a flirty, joyful look and all you have to do is go for the braided sides or continuous headband braid!