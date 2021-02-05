Emil Botvinnik is success personified, he has achieved the highest levels of success in every industry that he was involved in. Before Emil immersed himself in the world of Wall St., he attended Westchester Community College, eventually earning a degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Emil played football in high school, and was highly recruited to play football as a wide receiver for some of the top football conferences. His speed made him a tremendous asset to any program, however, his athletic career was cut short due to an unfortunate injury.

After graduating, he decided that he wanted obtain his Series 7 and 63 licenses to become a stockbroker. Suffice to say, Emil made the right decision, as he went on to have a prosperous 18-year career in the industry- achieving accolades most people can only dream of.

Emil began his career as a trader, he was the top producer at every firm he worked at, and eventually went on to open his own firm. During his tenure on Wall St,. he ran firms that employed over 200 brokers in a competitive alpha driven environment. At the tender age of 23, Emil had already amassed a substantial fortune, to the tune of being worth over ten million dollars. He specialized in high frequency equity trading, trading over a billion dollars worth of equities on a monthly basis. He predominantly focused on large Nasdaq names, such as Facebook, Google, among many others. Emil worked with many prolific clients, ranging from world-class athletes, high net worth individuals, and famous celebrities.

His enthralling achievements are reflected in the fact that he was highly sought out by prominent individuals in the Hollywood industry, where he was asked to train A-list celebrities for Wall St. related movies.

Emil continued to the reach new heights in the financial sphere when he co-founded a merchant funding company in 2016. The company went on to fund over 700 million dollars a year through its subsidiaries, and closed 2019 with over 1 billion dollars funded.

Currently, Emil is a partner in a private equity group which holds stakes in various holdings in the U.S, Russia, and other countries in Europe.

When Emil is not reaching the pinnacle of the financial world, he loves to give back to his community. He is a philanthropist at heart, as he has donated millions of dollars to various children’s charities, as well as foundations for autism. He frequently donates to Sloan Kettering, a charity in his home state of New York.

Emil is a big sports fan, he was a professional motorcycle racer, participating in the renowned AMA Supersport championship. He is also a big fan of the NFL, and although he could have been in the league himself if it was not for an injury, he still enjoys watching the sport, and is a student of the game.

Emil is an avid traveler, as he has been to some of the most exotic destinations around the world. He currently goes back and forth between Miami, Los Angeles, and New York to make sure his current ventures are running smoothly. Notwithstanding his plethora of achievements in the financial space, Emil dedicates a large amount of time to his family. He has 3 kids with his ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Victoria Triay. When people look for inspiration in life and how to achieve their dreams, Emil can be seen as a walking slogan for success. Whatever venture Emil chooses to immerse himself in next, it is sure to be a big hit.