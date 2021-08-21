Equalizer is the first, dedicated, Flash Loans marketplace built on top of a scalable infrastructure that can handle the rising demand of flash lending and borrowing, and that can boost the trading volume of any listed asset. Equalizer offers top benefits over other, popular, do-it-all DeFi protocols and sets itself a class apart by offering lower fees, a virtually unlimited choice of token vaults, high liquidity through yield farming, and multi-chain capabilities.

Equalizer enables profitable trading strategies for arbitrage, liquidations, portfolio rebalancing and collateral swapping, being the first, specialized, flash lending service that targets the exponentially increasing DeFi market.

The Equalizer platform is a marketplace, meaning that it has two categories of users:

Liquidity Providers – the users that put their crypto assets in the listed vaults and earn a passive income from the fees generated by the Flash Loans service. Additionally, the selected vaults will offer a yield farming program that rewards the long-term liquidity providers with EQZ tokens.All the assets of the users are fully protected by a smart contract that is audited by a reliable audit company. On top of that, an additional insurance program will also be available. So, lenders have the chance to put their capital to work, without any risk.

Borrowers – the users who are engaged in arbitrage and trading strategies have the chance to use a dedicated Flash Loans service that comes with clear advantages compared with its competitors: the lowest fees in the market, standard and open-source interfaces based on EIP-3156, the lowest gas fee for the transaction, the largest range of tokens to select from, and a scalable and multi-chain infrastructure. There is no risk for borrowers, as the basic principle of the Flash Loans says that a trade that is not profitable enough to pay back the borrowed asset will be reversed and all the operations undone. So, just try it, you have Nothing to lose!

Lulian Nita, CEO of Equalizer said, “We have launched the first ever marketplace for flash loans, a fully dedicated and optimized platform that will boost the trading volume of any listed asset. We are very confident in this business model, in the capabilities of the platform, and in our competitive advantages. I am proud to say that we have the lowest possible gas required

for transactions and we are the first platform that respects the EIP-3156: Flash Loans Standard. For these reasons we can confidently say that Equalizer will take a leading position in the flash lending market in the near future.”

Development of the platform began in April, 2021. The team successfully passed the stages of its roadmap and launched the platform on 16th August 2021. Now the platform is fully operational in the Ethereum main net and is gradually increasing its volumes. The user acquisition campaign has already begun.

Flash Loans are a very promising and high demand niche in the DeFi space. They are a building block of the Decentralized Finance Market with a monthly turnover of over $1 billion dollars. Flash Loans empower traders to earn profit from many opportunities in the cryptocurrency market, like arbitrage, collateral swapping, portfolio rebalancing, and liquidations. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can borrow any amount instantly and easily, with no collateral needed; but only if the amount is returned to the vault in the same block.

This guarantees the safety of the funds in the vault. Equalizer is the first, dedicated platform that equalizes the decentralized markets as a specially designed marketplace for Flash Loans with scalable and multi-chain infrastructure.

Equalizer has already built an extensive network of strategic investors and partners with a long-term commitment and almost every week has announced a new partnership. The team includes senior blockchain experts, who are SCRUM certified, working together for more than three years, and who are used to delivering complex blockchain projects. You can meet the core team on the official website.