International Equal Pay Day is an annual event that is observed around the world on September 18. The global event represents the efforts towards the achievement of equal pay for work of equal value for both men and women. It further builds on the United Nations' commitment to human rights and against all forms of discrimination, including discrimination against women and girls. According to data by the UN, women are paid less than men across all regions, with the gender pay gap estimated at around 20% globally. The day brings attention to such inequalities, as the pay gap is often greater for women of colour, migrant women, and women with disabilities. In this article, let’s know more about International Equal Pay Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. International Equal Pay Day Messages: Netizens Share Powerful Quotes, Sayings, Images and Videos To Raise Awareness About the Issue of Gender Pay Gaps.

International Equal Pay Day 2025 Date

International Equal Pay Day 2025 falls on Thursday, September 18.

International Equal Pay Day Significance

International Equal Pay Day highlights the global issue of gender pay gaps, which refers to the difference between what men and women earn for equal work. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls continue to be held back even today due to a number of reasons.

While equal pay for men and women has been widely endorsed, applying it in practice has been difficult. This annual event aims to promote equal pay for equal work and calls for fair pay practices, transparency, and policies to ensure women and men receive equal pay for work of equal value.

