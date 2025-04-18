New Delhi, April 18: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading IT services company, is reportedly under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over claims of discriminatory job cuts. The commission is looking into allegations that TCS carried out layoffs in a manner that unfairly targeted American employees on the basis of their race, age, and national origin.

As per a report of Bloomberg, the US Agency Probes Workers' discrimination claims against TCS. The investigation reportedly began after several complaints were submitted to the agency from late 2023 onwards. A large number of those who filed complaints are said to be over 40 years old and from non-South Asian backgrounds. These individuals have alleged that they were unfairly chosen for layoffs. Indian employees those working in the US on H-1B skilled worker visas were reportedly retained. TCS To Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26, Promotes 1.1 Lakh Staff in FY25 Despite Salary Hike Delay.

As per reports, interviews, and internal communications from people familiar with the investigation, it appears that the inquiry started during President Joe Biden's time and has carried on into President Donald Trump's administration.

An EEOC spokesperson, citing federal law, reportedly said the agency is unable to provide comments on ongoing investigations. They explained that any complaints or charges submitted to the EEOC are confidential under federal law. However, TCS, which employs over 600,000 people worldwide, has responded to the allegations made against the company.

TCS spokesperson reportedly said, “Allegations that TCS engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading.” The spokesperson further emphasised that TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the United States. TCS Q4 Results: Tata Consultancy Services Reports 1.68% Drop in Profit, Announces INR 30 Final Dividend for FY25.

As per a report of The Guardian, three former employees of TCS have brought similar complaints to an employment tribunal in the UK. They alleged that they were treated unfairly. Steve Beer, the lead claimant in London explained to the tribunal that his dismissal was “unfair and discriminatory manner” by TCS. The IT giant also denied these claims.

