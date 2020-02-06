Erykah Badu to Launch Perfume That Smells like Her Vagina, After Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Vagina-Scented Candles Were a HIT

Erykah Badu Vagina Perfume (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like vagina-smelling products are here to stay. And although it sounds super weird, somehow, people seem to like it. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Vagina-Scented candles that were sold out in a jiffy are proof that fans, can't wait for stuff like this. However, looks like Erykah Badu is all set to hop into the bandwagon. Reports are that she'll soon be launching the product in the web-store Badu World Market. Gwyneth Paltrow Standing Inside a Vagina? Poster of Her New Netflix Show 'Goop Lab' Has the Funniest Twitter Reactions.

The portal is said to open on February 20, with the neo-soul icon preparing some exclusive products. Erykah Badu told 10 Magazine, about one of the products being a perfume based on Erykah Badu's vagina. "There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men, the men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives", she said. Twitter has come up with mixed reactions ever since the news broke. Check tweets:

imagine u invite a shorty over and the whole room smell like erykah badu pussy — digital dogs (@kaseyjones800) February 5, 2020

Pisces Thing

Erykah Badu wanting to sell a fragrance that smells like her vagina is one of the most Pisces things I’ve ever heard lmfaooooo. — $ (@under_palmtrees) February 6, 2020

LOL

imagine yo girl come home and she smell like erykah badu coochie, how would u een describe that https://t.co/53zaXsVjxz — daze [hi!] (@dazegxd1) February 6, 2020

ROFL

Erykah Badu: “I wanna make a perfume that smells like my vagina.” Perfume Chemist: pic.twitter.com/M3cwPYXar5 — JUH-BRON (@JUBRAN_027) February 6, 2020

Bye

Why does Erykah Badu think I want to smell like her 🐱? pic.twitter.com/F1kOcl4rjD — Karen (@I_20sFinest) February 6, 2020

The process of making the perfume was quite involved, with Erykah utilising her collection of underwear. "I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it." The perfume is called Badu's Pussy, with the singer finishing: "The people deserve it!"