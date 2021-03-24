I've worked very hard to recover from my injury. I am looking forward to perform and win matches for my team says Indian cricketer Amit Mishra.

1 Are you set for IPL 2021? Are you looking forward to it?

Yes! I'm all set. I have done a lot of hard work to get back from my injury. Looking forward to all your support and love.

2 Tell us about your fitness routine.

I start my day with my morning workouts which consist of both cardio and strength training. I do cardio alternate days and vice versa along with good stretches. I try eating healthy. I consume very little carbohydrates.

3 It's very unfortunate what happened last season of IPL2020. How did you deal with it emotionally especially when you were performing brilliantly?

It was very disappointing and extremely frustrating but I looked at things in a positive way. Nothing is in our hands, right? What's meant to happen will ultimately happen. This episode has made me much stronger and I am waiting to perform better this year. Last year is gone. This season I want to do my best. Delhi Capitals and JSW were extremely supportive of me. Mr. Parth Jindhal, Ricky Ponting, Mr. Kiran Rao were very helpful and very supportive. The entire management and my teammates supported me so much.

4 What's your goal for this season? Can we expect a hat-trick?

I will give my best. I always feel no matter how many ever wickets I take, it's less. I want to take more wickets and perform my best. I always focus on getting wickets. I will try my best for my fourth hat-trick.

5 What would you like to tell your fans?

Just don't go for short cuts. Work hard to achieve your goal as there is no substitute for hard work. Always be humble. Of course! Please continue to support me and Delhi Capitals.