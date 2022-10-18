Gold ornaments are auspicious and are associated with piety. Gold is an integral metal in the Indian tradition and it is considered to be a symbol of wealth, luck, prosperity, etc. Goddess Lakshmi is associated with gold – she is known as the Goddess of Wealth. Several festivals like Dhanteras, Dusshera, Sankranti, Gudi Padwa, Diwali, Akshay Tritiya, etc are marked with people buying pieces of gold jewellery or gold coins. The major reason is the highly sacred and auspicious nature of buying gold during these holy times. Dhanteras 2022: Here's a List of Items You Must Purchase For an Auspicious Dhantrayodashi Celebration This Diwali.

Why Do People Buy Gold on Dhanteras – Statistically, the day of Dhanteras marks its peak wherein people go to buy gold. Breaking the word down, ‘dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ is the thirteenth day. The gold one purchases are kept in the pooja on the day of Dhanteras and a lamp (Diya) is lighted seeking blessings from Lord Yama and Goddess Lakshmi. Not only for holy reasons but gold is also looked at as a matter of investment and securing the future. Since it is an asset that people have invested in for ages, buying gold on particular days can bring about two major benefits –auspiciousness and investment. The value of gold has been increasing and it is an asset that promises to bring about wealth and luck to people.

Gold Jewellery You Can Purchase on This Auspicious Occasion – If you are looking to buy gold this Dhanteras, you can make a smart decision by purchasing gold jewellery. This will serve multiple purposes as you will be able to fulfill the need of buying gold, it can also be a steady investment asset, and you will be able to use this jewellery as and when you wish to. Whether you go for the latest gold necklace designs or you end up buying a 22-karat gold coin, the purpose of investment on an auspicious day remains the same.

About gold jewellery, you can find a fantastic collection of different types of ornaments that can be used functionally as you wear them daily or for occasions.

Gold rings – Purchasing gold rings during auspicious times can come in handy as you can enjoy wearing them too. Based on their weight, you can check the price. The higher the karat, the more the weight. Pure gold, rose gold, and white gold options would be available to choose from. Gold rings can look stunning on any outfit and you can also mix and match to wear them on Indian or Indo-Western looks. You can even pick up gold cocktail rings that are known to

Gold chains – A great advantage of purchasing gold necklaces during Dhanteras would also be for gifting. For newly-wed couples, for new beginnings, inaugurations, or simply as a gift, necklaces would be a great choice as you would not have to worry about finding the right size. Chains can be worn with different pendant designs and styles and can be used frequently for daily use as well. If you love changing your styles often, you can invest in multiple pendants and chains and mix and match as and when you please.

Bangles and bracelets – Looking for a solid gold purchase this festive season? Bangles and bracelets could be the way to go. You can select the perfect piece based on your size, budget, preference, taste, etc. They do not have to be thick and bulky; you can also choose styles that are generic and minimal. A bracelet can be worn every day even with regular clothes or office wear. Bangles can be a good fit for occasions, or, you can choose to wear trendy and lightweight bangles daily.

Dhanteras can also be marked with the purchase of gold coins if you do not want to purchase jewellery. Choose coins of different weight options based on your budget. Use them to keep during pooja, gifting, etc. Celebrate this festive season with the best possible options in gold. You can think of buying the best option that is suitable for you. If you buy jewellery on Dhanteras, it is said that your wealth will multiply in years to come. The belief that you may prosper may be true, as gold has been considered a sound investment for decades and if you keep buying some every year, you are sure to be prosperous.