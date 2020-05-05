Explore The World Of Sports Betting With The Nation’s Most Consistent Handicapper: M1 Sports Bets

M1 Sports Bets

Sports handicapping is the method through which bets are placed on teams or athletes to perform well in a given competition. Through handicapping, a spectator can predict which team or athlete will win, by how much, and bet on it. Sports handicappers are the companies or people that specialize in advising on how to predict games.

M1 Sports Bets is a sports consulting service that specializes in American sports, and prides itself on following the concept of quality over quantity. Through their Twitter platform and their website, they provide advice on what teams to support and bet on. In addition, they focus on full transparency.

"We brought transparency to Twitter. We are the only legitimate sports consulting service that keeps it 100% transparent with our clients. Whether we win or lose, we keep track of all of the results."

M1 Sports consultation first arrived on Twitter in the year of 2011, making M1 Sports Bets one of the most longevous handicappers in the business. Although they have not touted their services until recently, that many years of experience makes for a monumental amount of skin in the game. They have so much skin in the game that they have amassed a following of over ten thousand clients and have even received Twitter’s notorious verified badge .

"We have passion for what we do. For us, numbers only get better as the athletic season goes on. Every day we build long-term relationships with our clients, with honesty and credibility, while posting daily results on Twitter."

M1 was founded by people who have always had good instinct in betting and predicting. Since college, the owner ran group chats with multiple people who he would share his predictions with so that they could bet and win money. Eventually he decided that this was a skill that could allow thousands of others to benefit as well, resulting in the creation of M1 Sports betting services.

When M1 first started, the business struggled with professionalism, as most people involved saw handicapping as a hobby rather than a business. Once they really started focusing and dedicating all of their time to handicapping, their winnings and clientele numbers skyrocketed.

"We grew up playing football, baseball, and basketball. We have always had a competitive nature, and we LOVE winning. There is nothing better than doing your own research, sitting back, and winning money on sports."

In order for M1 to succeed, the people behind it had to have the right mindset. They had to push themselves daily and be reminded that anything in life that has value takes time and work.

"Our advice is to not listen to other people's opinions and focus on the end goal. The entire process is one big grind. There is always something that can be improved, or an area that needs worked on. Time and effort is required for anything that is worth it. Stick to your craft and keep your chin up. Success will undoubtedly follow."

M1 Sports Bets is the only consistent handicapping service lender that is also 100% transparent. Most sports consultants in this industry just show customers what they want to see…but with M1 there are no smoke and mirrors, which is why their clients respect their craft.

