You can learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Utah by signing up with the best betting sites listed below - who have been allowing safe and legal betting in ANY US State, including Utah, for decades. Although online and retail sports betting is yet to be passed in state legislation in Utah, these UT sportsbooks allow residents to wager on Super Bowl 2025 as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state betting rules.

Best Utah Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl

1. BetOnline - Super Bowl LIX Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250

2. MyBookie - 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 for Super Bowl 59

3. BetUS - 125% On First Three Deposits up to $2,625

4. Bovada - $750 For New Players for Super Bowl

5. BetNow - Up to 200% Super Bowl 59 Deposit Bonus

6. EveryGame - 100% Matched Deposit Super Bowl Bonus up to $500

7. BetWhale - $125 Deposit Bonus up to $1,250

8. Jazz Sports - 100% Bonus up to $1,000 + Risk-Free Bet

9. SportsBetting.ag - Super Bowl LIX Promo - 50% up to $500

Each of these nine Utah sports betting apps offer its own welcome bonus consisting of free bets, which means new customers who sign-up can cash in and take advantage of thousands of dollars worth of Super Bowl LIX bets.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah

All Utah residents aged 18+ that have a valid email address are able to sign-up to any or all of the nine offshore betting sites listed on this page. Each of these Utah sportsbooks is fully licensed, regulated and based totally offshore, meaning anyone residing in Salt Lake City or any other part of Utah can sign-up and bet on the Super Bowl, just like people from other states and their own have been safely and easily for decades.

Bovada is one of the best US betting apps offering a welcome bonus to new customers who sign-up with them. All you need to do is follow the instructions given below and gamble on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game this Sunday night.

1. Click here to join Bovada

2. Sign-up and deposit for up to $750 in free bets

3. Begin betting on Super Bowl LIX

Utah Sports Betting - Bet On The Super Bowl With UT Betting Apps

With online gambling and retail sportsbooks still under debate in Utah, residents have long relied on offshore betting sites for their sports wagers, including Super Bowl bets. These platforms, licensed in jurisdictions like Curacao, Costa Rica, and Panama, offer a safe and reliable way for Utah players to get in on the action. Now, with Super Bowl LIX approaching, it's easier than ever to turn predictions into cash through the best offshore sportsbooks.

Utah residents aged 18+ can quickly sign up, deposit funds, and start betting without the hassle of extensive KYC checks or documentation. These offshore sites also provide better odds, more diverse markets, and superior welcome offers compared to regulated sportsbooks like DraftKings and BetMGM. Don’t miss out—sign up today, claim your free bets, and get ready to wager on the Eagles vs. Chiefs showdown this Sunday night!

Super Bowl Markets Available On Utah Sports Betting Sites

One of the biggest advantages of offshore Utah sports betting sites like BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS, and MyBookie is their extensive market selection. These platforms offer hundreds of Super Bowl LIX betting options, including spreads, moneylines, totals, and an array of game, player, and team props you won’t find elsewhere.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Player proposition bets are among the most popular NFL wagers, especially for the Super Bowl, where bettors eagerly place bets on individual player performances. Every year, millions of dollars are wagered on a vast range of player props, and Super Bowl 59 will be no exception. The best Utah sports betting apps offer countless player props, including rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, tackles, sacks, passing yards, and more. With the immense talent on display at the Caesars Superdome, expect thrilling performances from both the Chiefs and Eagles.

For example, bettors can wager on Saquon Barkley to surpass 100 rushing yards or Patrick Mahomes to complete over 20 passes—just two of the many player prop bets available at top Utah sportsbooks. As the highly anticipated Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown approaches, the big question remains: will Kansas City secure a historic three-peat, or will Philadelphia claim their second-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Super Bowl Same-Game Parlay Bets

Same-game parlays, often linked with player props, allow bettors to combine multiple bets from a single game—such as the Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup at Super Bowl 59—into one wager. This type of bet offers higher odds and bigger potential winnings but is harder to win due to multiple variables needing to align for a successful payout.

For example, a same-game parlay could include the Chiefs to win on the moneyline, over 49.5 total points, Saquon Barkley to score the first touchdown and rush for 100+ yards, Jalen Hurts to throw for 180+ passing yards, and Xavier Worthy to record 60+ receiving yards. With six different selections rolled into one bet, the odds and potential winnings increase significantly. Each of the Utah sports betting apps featured here offers same-game parlay options, providing bettors with exciting ways to maximize their Super Bowl wagers.

Super Bowl Prop Bets In Utah

Proposition betting isn’t just limited to your traditional player, team or game wagers of course. There are various other types of props that fans tuning into the Super Bowl will bet on pregame, during the match and even post-match too. Here are five of the most popular types of props that fans will be able to bet on with the top Utah sports betting apps that don't require ID:

Coin Toss

Betting on the coin toss each year at the Super Bowl has become one of the most popular proposition bets today. Due to its simplicity, NFL fans find betting on the result of the coin toss extremely straightforward as well as entertaining. There can factually only be two results, and the bet takes literally seconds to settle.

Odds Heads -101 Tails -101

Half-Time Show

The Super Bowl half-time show offers bettors the chance to place a wide range of props on the performance, with Kendrick Lamar set to perform the half-time show in the Caesars Superdome at Super Bowl LIX this year. The featured Utah sports betting sites on this page all offer different types of half-time props, but the most popular ones amongst NFL bettors are the first song, total number of songs sung and who Lamar could bring out as a surprise on stage at the half-time interval.

Here are the latest odds on what Kendrick Lamar’s first song will be during his Super Bowl 59 half-time performance:

Song Title Odds Humble -200 Not Like Us +200 Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe +500 Swimming Pools +700 Money Trees +800 United In Grief +2000 Like That +2000 Alright +2000 King Kunta +2000 N95 +3300 Euphoria +3300 Element +3300 Backseat Freestyle +3300 Maad City +3300 The Blacker The Berry +5000 All The Stars +6600 Duckworth +6600 Rigamortis +6600

Taylor Swift Props

As Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and one of the most famous people in the world, there is also a wide range of props on offer at Super Bowl LIX surrounding Taylor Swift.

Below is just one example of the type of proposition wagers on offer at Utah sportsbooks involving Taylor Swift:

Primary color of Taylor Swift’s top Odds Red -225 White +400 Black +500 Yellow +800 Silver/Grey +1600 Purple +2200 Blue +2800

Gatorade Color

Betting on the color of the Gatorade poured over the winning head coach at full-time at Super Bowl LIX is sure to be an extremely popular prop bet. Purple has been the winning color the past two Super Bowl’s, with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid getting soaked in purple Gatorade the past two years as his team won back-to-back Vince Limbardi’s.

This year purple heads the way as the betting favorite, with other colors listed in the odds table below with all Utah sportsbooks:

Gatorade Color Odds Purple +125 Yellow/Green/Lime +225 Orange +600 Blue +800 Red/Pink +900 Clear/Water +900

Politics

The best Utah sports betting sites are once again taking bets on politics at Super Bowl LIX this year, following the announcement that 47th US President Donald Trump will not only be in attendance at Caesars Superdome for the Chiefs vs Eagles game, but that he will also be doing the pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox’s Bret Baier.

This, in turn, means plenty of opportunities for NFL bettors to wager on various political props involving Donald Trump, his Super Bowl interview, and what he might say in it—especially at a crypto casino, where unique and unconventional betting markets are often available.