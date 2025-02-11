12 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 43 of the year, February 12, offers a burst of energy and optimism as we move deeper into the month. It’s a perfect day to push forward with new ideas, connect with others, or simply enjoy the little things. Aquarius season (January 20 – February 18) is a time for innovation, independence, and embracing unconventional ideas. So, if you are born on February 12, your astrological or zodiac sign is Aquarius or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. Zodiac signs offer a symbolic language for understanding personality traits and potential life paths. The 12 zodiac signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 12, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for all the 12 astrological signs. With the year still young, Day 43 encourages growth and fresh perspectives. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Focus on teamwork today; collaboration will lead to success in any ongoing project.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 20

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Take some time to reflect on your personal goals. It’s a great day to evaluate what truly matters to you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 73

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

You may feel a bit scattered, but embracing flexibility will help you overcome any challenges.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Emotional clarity will help you make important decisions today. Trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 34

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Romance is in the air, and you might feel especially connected to someone close to you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Productivity is high today. Use your analytical skills to make headway on long-term goals.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Be open to unexpected opportunities for growth in your personal or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 54

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

It’s a good time to focus on communication and resolving misunderstandings with those around you.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 67

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

You may feel the urge to take a risk today, but make sure to assess the potential consequences first.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 23

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Seek a balance between your ambitions and relaxation today. Self-care is just as important as work.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 12

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

A social day awaits, as your ideas and energy will attract the attention of others.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 56

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

You’ll feel more grounded today, making it a great time to set new intentions for your future.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 90

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).