18 February 2025 Horoscope: The 49th day of the year falls on February 18. It marks the approach of the year's first quarter, often bringing a shift in seasons and moods. February 18 is also the last day of the Aquarius season (January 20 – February 18). So, if you celebrate your birthday on February 18, your astrological or zodiac sign is Aquarius or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. The 12 sun signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 18, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

A surprise change in routine may throw you off, but flexibility will help you adapt. A forgotten opportunity could resurface—grab it before it slips away again.

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Lucky Number: 37

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

A small disagreement could test your patience, but staying calm will work in your favour. A creative idea could lead to an exciting new project.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 92

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Your curiosity leads you to an unexpected discovery today. Whether it’s a new hobby or an interesting person, be open to fresh experiences.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Number: 14

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Nostalgia may hit you hard, but instead of dwelling on the past, use it as inspiration to build something better for your future.

Lucky Colour: Neon Green

Lucky Number: 56

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Confidence will help you attract attention, but humility will keep you respected. A chance meeting could bring unexpected benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 81

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

An unusual request might test your problem-solving skills today. Trust your instincts, and don’t be afraid to take a calculated risk.

Lucky Colour: Cobalt Blue

Lucky Number: 29

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

A long-overdue decision is coming your way—don’t delay it any further. Someone’s advice may be helpful, but ultimately, trust yourself.

Lucky Colour: Coral Pink

Lucky Number: 7

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

A secret or hidden truth may come to light today. Instead of reacting impulsively, take time to process the information before making a move.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Number: 64

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Your restless energy craves adventure, but responsibility calls first. If you handle your tasks well, a spontaneous plan could turn into a memorable experience.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green

Lucky Number: 88

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

A professional or financial decision requires patience—don’t rush into anything today. A quiet moment of reflection could bring clarity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 11

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Something unusual may catch your attention, leading you down an exciting rabbit hole of ideas. Stay open to inspiration from unexpected sources.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate Brown

Lucky Number: 50

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Your emotions may feel all over the place, but there’s wisdom in your feelings. A conversation with someone from your past could bring unexpected closure.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 23

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).