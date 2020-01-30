Aarti Chatlani, 62-Year-Old From Bengaluru Wins Grandma Earth at the Grandma Universe Pageant in Bulgaria (Check Her Pics)

Grandma Earth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At above 60 years of age, Aarti B Chatlani from Bengaluru has proved that age is just a number and beauty has little to do with it. The 62-year-old was crowned the title of Grandma Earth at the Grandma Universe pageant held in Bulgaria. The sexagenarian was the first one from Bengaluru to take part in this pageant and passed through three rounds, the national costume one, a talent round and the crowning ceremony. Grandma and Granddaughter’s Fashion Faceoff Is Taking Instagram by Storm! Who Did It Better? (Watch Video).

Talking about it and sharing her happiness at the win, she told New Indian Express, "I wish every grandma out there gets to experience this." For the first round, she chose to go traditional with lehenga and bridal jewellery. For the talent round she did a dance performance which showed a grandma running around to fulfill the needs of her grandchild. She mentioned that her efforts got appreciated since she took pictures of grandkids on stage and used a lot of props too. Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turned Lingerie Model Helena Schargel, Wants to Encourage More Older Women Into Sexy Fashion (Check Pics).

Here's a Pic of Her Winning The Title:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Chatlani (@aartichatlani) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:10am PST

Representing India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Chatlani (@aartichatlani) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:29am PST

With Her Talent Award Trophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Chatlani (@aartichatlani) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:27am PST

The national director for Woman of the Universe who selected Chatlani as a delegate for the pageant said that she definitely lived up their expectations. While she tried her best, it was quite unnerving for her when other grandma competitors were comparatively "tall and fit." But it was her husband who motivated her to stay and continue and cherish the experience of just a pageant. Her entire family, in fact, has been supportive throughout her preparation for this competition. They made a point to watch the ceremony live via a video call. As Chatlani happily joked, "They are feeling on top of the world. Or Earth, I must say."