Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday today and it's time we start humming Aashiqui 2 songs already! No, we aren't stereotyping his B-town career based on a hit that he gave but simply admiring the songs that were popular then and continue to warm our hearts even today. Besides being on a signing spree these days, let's take a moment to appreciate Aditya's cool fashion skills that often make us adore him a bit more. His cool boy attitude blends in smoothly with his casual wardrobe and the end result is as fascinating as we can assume it to be. Birthday Boy Aditya Roy Kapur Is Excited to Start Working on OM: The Battle Within, Will Start Shooting in December 2020.

While one can't stop raving about Aditya's street style, let's not forget his ethnic choices are equally marvellous. From his promotional outings to dapper event attendance, Aditya's wardrobe is sorted with some of the best outfits a boy can ever imagine. His charming looks go in well with any silhouette that his stylist decides to present him with. His boyish looks and stylish style offerings make him a very desirable candidate and we understand why girls go gaga over him. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur To Reunite For Malang Sequel?

As the handsome lad gets ready to cut his birthday cake today, we take a look at some of his most stylish moments.

A Look at his Smart Casual Style

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And his Dapper Ethnic Outings

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool-Boy-Next-Door

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Someone Who Makes Semi-Formal Look Fun

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving his Style

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Someone Who Makes Sweater Weather Look Good!

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Classic! The Only Word that's Coming To Our Mind Right Now

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditya's recent release, Ludo is earning some rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The actor is busy with his multiple releases this year and has new interesting projects to look forward to, We hope the future brings in tons of love and success for this B-towner and that he continues to rule our hearts. Happy Birthday, Aditya! Keep shining.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).