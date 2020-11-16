Aditya Roy Kapur is looking forward to his next, OM: The Battle Within which is expected to start rolling by next month. The actor who celebrates his 35th birthday today (Nov 16) believes the ongoing year, leaving aside the COVID-19 has been great for him personally. OM: The Battle Within will be directed by director Tinu Verma's son, Kapil and the entire movie was conceptualised by him during the lockdown. The actor needed to learn different forms of action for this action thriller and is currently busy working on his physique. Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' with John Abraham Over Creative Difference with Director Mohit Suri?

Speaking about his next, Aditya in his interaction with Mumbai Mirror said, “Last year, around this time, I was juggling between the shoots of Malang and Ludo. Both films got me a lot of appreciation. Covid notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey." Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur To Reunite For Malang Sequel?

OM: The Battle Within will revolve around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty. While the shooting is expected to start by December 2020, the makers are eyeing for it to release by the second half of 2020.

